Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 14th (AAOI, AAPL, ADBE, AEM, AGI, AKYA, ALB, ALKT, ALRM, ALSN)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $31.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $230.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its target price increased by UBS Group AG to $236.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $530.00 to $480.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $600.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $105.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $2.40 to $1.65. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $102.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $285.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $245.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $285.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $273.00 to $225.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $280.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $500.00 to $335.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $42.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $87.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $1.40 to $1.30. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,046.00 to $988.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $950.00 to $990.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $15.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $550.00 to $475.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $490.00 to $380.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $9.00 to $11.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $380.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $39.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $77.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $79.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $400.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $144.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $108.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $295.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $331.00 to $309.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $405.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $475.00 to $415.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $313.00 to $284.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $128.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $76.00 to $59.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $130.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $109.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $86.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $8.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $328.00 to $317.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $328.00 to $317.00. Citizens Jmp currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $223.00 to $217.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $7.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $105.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $41.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$67.00 to C$70.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $64.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $160.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $32.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $3.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $28.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $6.75 to $7.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $256.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $76.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $77.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $179.00 to $148.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $227.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $174.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $165.00 to $162.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $264.00 to $251.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $1.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $114.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$234.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $178.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $973.00 to $928.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $147.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $18.50. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $285.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $780.00 to $655.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $765.00 to $685.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $800.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $7.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$98.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $122.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $515.00 to $500.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $510.00 to $480.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $101.00 to $92.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $32.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.75. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $247.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $199.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $22.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $28.50 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $110.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $691.00 to $564.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $1.80 to $1.25. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $315.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $9.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $103.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $124.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,019.00 to $917.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $5.50. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $524.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $7.25 to $8.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $83.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $110.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $34.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $200.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $233.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $80.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $117.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$46.00 to C$55.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $248.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $750.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $343.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $73.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $88.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $97.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $108.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$264.00 to C$284.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $79.00 to $87.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.75 to $8.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $165.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

