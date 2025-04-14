The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 641 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $96,553.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,932 shares in the company, valued at $84,794,447.16. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.09. 1,612,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,446. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.22.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,079 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,436,000 after purchasing an additional 860,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.