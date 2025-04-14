Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$80.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.50.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting C$61.10. 60,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,661. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$59.10 and a 1-year high of C$91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.51.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.