Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$80.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on BEI.UN
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
