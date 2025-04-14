Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. UBS Group increased their price objective on Metro from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$94.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.89.

TSE:MRU traded up C$1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 133,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,471. The stock has a market cap of C$22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. Metro has a 12-month low of C$69.19 and a 12-month high of C$103.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.78.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

