DA Davidson Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Adobe stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.45. 1,859,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.28. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,876,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.9% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

