The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $44.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 269,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,806. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 5,758.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 93,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 844.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

