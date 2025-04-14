Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,416,880. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,187.98. This trade represents a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,315,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

