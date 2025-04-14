Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Up 2,033.3% in March

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 2,033.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $1.64. 32,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,714. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Read More

