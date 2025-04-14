Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Short Interest Up 2,913.6% in March

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 2,913.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Borneo Resource Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Borneo Resource Investments stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091,752. Borneo Resource Investments has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Borneo Resource Investments

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the Republic of Indonesia. It primarily develops gold mines. The company holds interests in the Ratatotok South property covering approximately 8.6 hectares; and Ratatotok Southeast property covering approximately 14.7 hectare, which are located in the North Sulawesi area of the Indonesian archipelago.

