Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, an increase of 1,731.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,914. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,108,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,254,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,381,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.