Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, an increase of 1,731.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:VCRB traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,914. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
