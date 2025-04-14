Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Increases By 2,500.0%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ICAGY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

