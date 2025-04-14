VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Purchases C$300,002.50 in Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw acquired 61,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$300,002.50.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00.

TSE:FORA traded down C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$4.61. 64,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The firm has a market cap of C$72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of -0.02.

FORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Beacon Securities cut their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.90.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

