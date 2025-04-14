VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Purchases C$300,002.50 in Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw acquired 61,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$300,002.50.
Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00.
VerticalScope Stock Performance
TSE:FORA traded down C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$4.61. 64,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The firm has a market cap of C$72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of -0.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on VerticalScope
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.