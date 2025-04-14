Top Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – April 14th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and argenx are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are equities representing shares in companies that engage in biotechnology research, development, and manufacturing, often focusing on innovative healthcare, pharmaceutical, or agricultural solutions. These stocks can be volatile and high-risk due to factors like regulatory approvals and product development uncertainties, but they offer potential for high returns if breakthroughs and successful commercialization occur. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.57. 920,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,992. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $409.85 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.78.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.53 on Monday, hitting $178.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,957. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.16 and its 200-day moving average is $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $8.46 on Monday, hitting $492.68. 401,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,296. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.84 and a 200 day moving average of $464.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

argenx (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $18.71 on Monday, hitting $599.65. 314,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,004. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of -681.42 and a beta of 0.60. argenx has a 1-year low of $352.77 and a 1-year high of $678.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $607.87 and its 200 day moving average is $604.46.

