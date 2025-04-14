Financial Stocks To Watch Now – April 14th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, UnitedHealth Group, and Robinhood Markets are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to the shares of companies operating primarily in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. Investors purchase these stocks to gain partial ownership and potentially benefit from the companies’ profits, which are influenced by economic trends, interest rates, and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.21. 60,980,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,023,727. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,464,079. The company has a market cap of $656.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $5.20 on Monday, hitting $529.31. 2,424,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,904,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.99.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $16.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $583.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,542. The company has a market cap of $533.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $438.50 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,145,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,839,288. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62.

