Intel’s (INTC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,280,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,874,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 752.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

