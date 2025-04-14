Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Increases By 1,294.9%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,000 shares, a growth of 1,294.9% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.5 days.

NEC Stock Performance

NEC stock remained flat at $21.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. NEC has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $106.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21.

About NEC

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

