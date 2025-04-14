Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, an increase of 1,272.6% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,045,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 826,259 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 483,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,758. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

