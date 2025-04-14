Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in March

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sun Pacific Price Performance
Shares of SNPW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
About Sun Pacific
