Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in March

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sun Pacific Price Performance

Shares of SNPW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Get Sun Pacific alerts:

About Sun Pacific

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.