Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 83,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,115,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $700.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $52,265.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,087 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,882,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 3,716,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 972,997 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,490,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 507,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

