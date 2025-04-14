iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,914,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,028% from the previous session’s volume of 879,188 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.69.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
