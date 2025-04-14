iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,914,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,028% from the previous session’s volume of 879,188 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.69.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

