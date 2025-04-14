Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 731,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 795,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

