MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 152,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 922,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBC shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in MasterBrand by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,308 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 658,807 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 398,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

