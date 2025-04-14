Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.44 and last traded at $185.25. Approximately 15,784,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 41,509,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.60.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,494,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.