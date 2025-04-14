Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2025

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROPGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 76,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fuse Science Trading Down 6.3 %

DROP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,819. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Fuse Science

(Get Free Report)

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.