Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 76,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Fuse Science Trading Down 6.3 %
DROP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,819. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Fuse Science
