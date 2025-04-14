Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Increases By 16,300.0%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 16,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 4.5 %

BTDPY traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $11.01. 29,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.1416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.