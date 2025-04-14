SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 6,320.0% in March

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 6,320.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. 794,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. SGS has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

