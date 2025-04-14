Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 3.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $34.45. Approximately 13,862,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 73,451,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffith & Werner Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $49,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $8,726,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $3,479,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

