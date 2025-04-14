Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.68. 103,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 859,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 106.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

