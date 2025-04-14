Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $288.00 and last traded at $286.51. Approximately 153,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,746,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

Humana Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Humana by 99.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Humana by 53.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

