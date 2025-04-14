Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.26. 182,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,667,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 923,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $8,864,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,604,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.