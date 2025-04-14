Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.72. 29,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 145,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 7.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.95 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 32.37%.

Yiren Digital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Yiren Digital’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yiren Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

