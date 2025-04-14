VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.03. 1,455,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,846,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Nomura Securities upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

VNET Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triata Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,377,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,183,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,094,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VNET Group by 610.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,198,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,029,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VNET Group by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 852,519 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

