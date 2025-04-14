Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
BEEZ stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
