2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Trading 12.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.32. Approximately 746,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,023,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

2x Ether ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

