Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.25. 614,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,715,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $532.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,163,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,915,000 after purchasing an additional 576,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after buying an additional 1,125,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,410,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,748,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 658,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

