American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Rebel Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of American Rebel stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.12. 9,735,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.75.

Get American Rebel alerts:

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($16.75) earnings per share for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 111.30% and a negative return on equity of 772.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Rebel

American Rebel Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 181,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $2,417,788.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,020.14. This represents a 94.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 91.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.