American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
American Rebel Trading Up 14.7 %
Shares of American Rebel stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.12. 9,735,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.75.
American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($16.75) earnings per share for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 111.30% and a negative return on equity of 772.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Rebel
American Rebel Company Profile
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Rebel
- Stock Average Calculator
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.