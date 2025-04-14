Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Down 95.6% in March

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aclarion Price Performance
NASDAQ ACON traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,020. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $6,241.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $819.35.
About Aclarion
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aclarion
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.