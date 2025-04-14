Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Down 95.6% in March

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aclarion Price Performance

NASDAQ ACON traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,020. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $6,241.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $819.35.

Get Aclarion alerts:

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.