Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 5,875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

VWO opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

