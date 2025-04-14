Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Raymond James

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

WFRD traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. 316,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Weatherford International has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $2,944,895.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,311,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,361.49. The trade was a 52.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Weatherford International by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

