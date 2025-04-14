AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 1,776.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMMPF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. AmmPower has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
AmmPower Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.