AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 1,776.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AMMPF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. AmmPower has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

