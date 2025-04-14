KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

KKR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.21. 2,262,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,675. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $233,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,686,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $202,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

