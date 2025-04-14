Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 909.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS AEBZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,604. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
