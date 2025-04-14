Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 909.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS AEBZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,604. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Read More

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

