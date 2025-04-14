Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Decreases By 90.9%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. 26,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,592. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.27. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

