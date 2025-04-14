Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.44. 2,374,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,853,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on U. HSBC raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $29,841.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 452,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,367.16. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,340,006.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,748,839.16. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 781,903 shares of company stock valued at $17,934,432 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

