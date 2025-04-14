XTX Topco Ltd Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 171.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,723,000 after buying an additional 329,473 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 394.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

