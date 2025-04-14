Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $530.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.19.

ADBE stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.54. The company had a trading volume of 637,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,808. The company has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 69.9% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

