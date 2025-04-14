X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 67,600 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $10.77.

X Financial Stock Up 7.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.10.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.09 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

X Financial Increases Dividend

X Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

