ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $22.96. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 1,329,900 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

