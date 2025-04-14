ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2025

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLDGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $22.96. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 1,329,900 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.