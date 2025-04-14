Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 755,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 896,971 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th.
Sasol Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
