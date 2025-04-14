Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 755,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 896,971 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

