Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 34,288 shares.The stock last traded at $128.94 and had previously closed at $129.79.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.